Drep [new] (DREP) Tops One Day Volume of $3.70 Million

Drep [new] (CURRENCY:DREP) traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 15th. Drep [new] has a total market capitalization of $43.44 million and approximately $3.70 million worth of Drep [new] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Drep [new] coin can currently be bought for $1.09 or 0.00002202 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Drep [new] has traded 32.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.07 or 0.00089124 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003800 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00019935 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002022 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $571.37 or 0.01155466 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.91 or 0.00066545 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.85 or 0.00114975 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.25 or 0.00061179 BTC.

Drep [new] Profile

Drep [new] (CRYPTO:DREP) is a coin. Its launch date was September 5th, 2019. Drep [new]’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,900,000 coins. Drep [new]’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

Buying and Selling Drep [new]

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Drep [new] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Drep [new] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Drep [new] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

