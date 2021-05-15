DREP [old] (DREP) Trading 31.3% Lower This Week

DREP [old] (CURRENCY:DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. Over the last week, DREP [old] has traded 31.3% lower against the dollar. DREP [old] has a total market cap of $6.74 billion and approximately $27.57 million worth of DREP [old] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DREP [old] coin can now be bought for approximately $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.47 or 0.00088674 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00020396 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003282 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $530.38 or 0.01107329 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.22 or 0.00065182 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.99 or 0.00114819 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.29 or 0.00061145 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

DREP [old] Coin Profile

DREP [old] is a coin. It launched on September 5th, 2019. DREP [old]’s total supply is 3,431,350,063 coins. DREP [old]’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

DREP [old] Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP [old] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DREP [old] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DREP [old] using one of the exchanges listed above.

