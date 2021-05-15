DREP [old] Trading 31.3% Lower This Week (DREP)

DREP [old] (CURRENCY:DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 15th. In the last seven days, DREP [old] has traded down 31.3% against the dollar. One DREP [old] coin can now be bought for about $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DREP [old] has a market cap of $6.74 billion and approximately $27.57 million worth of DREP [old] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DREP [old] alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.89 or 0.00089405 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 32.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003751 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00020057 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $569.50 or 0.01160151 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.83 or 0.00066878 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.64 or 0.00115376 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.20 or 0.00061516 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,899.86 or 0.09981648 BTC.

DREP [old] Profile

DREP is a coin. It launched on September 5th, 2019. DREP [old]’s total supply is 3,431,350,063 coins. DREP [old]’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

Buying and Selling DREP [old]

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP [old] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DREP [old] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DREP [old] using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DREP [old] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DREP [old] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.