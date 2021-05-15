DREP Price Down 31.3% Over Last Week (DREP)

DREP (CURRENCY:DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 15th. During the last week, DREP has traded 31.3% lower against the dollar. One DREP coin can currently be bought for $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DREP has a total market cap of $6.74 billion and $27.62 million worth of DREP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.44 or 0.00088728 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003305 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00019888 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $537.95 or 0.01124562 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.20 or 0.00065229 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.96 or 0.00114882 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.19 or 0.00061025 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

DREP Coin Profile

DREP is a coin. Its launch date was September 5th, 2019. DREP’s total supply is 3,431,350,063 coins. The Reddit community for DREP is /r/DREP-FOUNDATION and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DREP’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DREP is medium.com/drep-family . DREP’s official website is www.drep.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

Buying and Selling DREP

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DREP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DREP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

