DubaiCoin (DBIX) Trading 26.1% Lower Over Last Week

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded down 13.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. One DubaiCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000295 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DubaiCoin has a total market cap of $600,692.74 and $2,304.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DubaiCoin has traded down 26.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.43 or 0.00065811 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00042068 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002864 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00013918 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004953 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00007399 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

About DubaiCoin

DubaiCoin (CRYPTO:DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

Buying and Selling DubaiCoin

