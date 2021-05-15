Dusk Network (DUSK) Price Hits $0.20 on Top Exchanges

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. Over the last seven days, Dusk Network has traded down 27.4% against the U.S. dollar. Dusk Network has a market capitalization of $73.52 million and approximately $3.30 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dusk Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000416 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00088398 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003691 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00019689 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $527.35 or 0.01099484 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.34 or 0.00065348 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.55 or 0.00113729 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.09 or 0.00060645 BTC.

About Dusk Network

Dusk Network (DUSK) is a coin. Its launch date was December 11th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 368,103,806 coins. Dusk Network’s official website is www.dusk.network . The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Dusk Network is medium.com/dusk-network . Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The DUSK Network is a decentralized infrastructure that enables fast, anonymous bi-directional transmission of data among equipotent peers, paid for by a privacy-oriented cryptocurrency: DUSK. DUSK Network was conceived to be the first unrestricted and fully distributed communication network that does not compromise high data-rate transmission capabilities with the security and anonymity of its peers. “

