Dynamic Trading Down 3% Over Last 7 Days (DYN)

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 15th. One Dynamic coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.60 or 0.00003272 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Dynamic has traded 3% lower against the dollar. Dynamic has a total market capitalization of $24.60 million and $10,382.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dynamic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,889.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,888.99 or 0.07954619 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001057 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,237.55 or 0.02531312 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $312.98 or 0.00640174 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $102.85 or 0.00210378 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $429.28 or 0.00878066 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $328.98 or 0.00672898 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $295.03 or 0.00603460 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00006942 BTC.

About Dynamic

Dynamic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,380,761 coins. Dynamic’s official website is duality.solutions . Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Duality Blockchain Solutions is a cryptocurrency project focused on providing enterprise-focused products based on blockchain technology. Duality Blockchain Solutions provides two public blockchains, Dynamic and Sequence. Dynamic is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Argon2d algorithm. It uses p2p technology over Tor & Clearnet to operate securely and privately. “

Buying and Selling Dynamic

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dynamic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dynamic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dynamic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.