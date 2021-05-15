Dynamite Tops One Day Trading Volume of $132,722.00 (DYNMT)

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. In the last seven days, Dynamite has traded down 11.1% against the US dollar. Dynamite has a market capitalization of $259,432.44 and approximately $132,722.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dynamite coin can now be purchased for $0.69 or 0.00001443 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dynamite alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.60 or 0.00108244 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003061 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000079 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $396.73 or 0.00832212 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002923 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Dynamite

Dynamite is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 787,977 coins and its circulating supply is 377,140 coins. Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip . Dynamite’s official website is dynamitetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Dynamite Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamite should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dynamite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dynamite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dynamite and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.