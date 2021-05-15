DynaResource (OTCMKTS:DYNR) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.84

DynaResource, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYNR)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.84 and traded as low as $0.63. DynaResource shares last traded at $0.63, with a volume of 1,278 shares trading hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.84.

DynaResource Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DYNR)

DynaResource, Inc acquires, invests in, explores, and develops precious and base metal properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. Its flagship property is the San Jose de Gracia property with 33 concessions covering approximately 9,920 hectares located in northern Sinaloa State, Mexico.

