Dynex Capital, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:DX)

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st.

Dynex Capital has decreased its dividend payment by 23.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE DX opened at $19.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $596.29 million, a PE ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.24. Dynex Capital has a one year low of $12.08 and a one year high of $20.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.36.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Dynex Capital had a net margin of 155.15% and a return on equity of 15.69%. Research analysts anticipate that Dynex Capital will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Jonestrading lifted their price objective on shares of Dynex Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dynex Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

In other news, CEO Byron L. Boston bought 1,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.35 per share, with a total value of $30,002.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,326 shares in the company, valued at $6,061,482.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

