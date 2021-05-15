DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.90.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DZSI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DZS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of DZS from $21.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of DZS from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of DZS in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of DZS in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DZSI. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of DZS by 306.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,351 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in shares of DZS by 135.5% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,294 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of DZS by 177.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,308 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 6,589 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DZS by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,462 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of DZS during the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.72% of the company’s stock.

DZSI stock opened at $15.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. DZS has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $18.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.32. The stock has a market cap of $426.92 million, a PE ratio of -17.43 and a beta of 1.32.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.32. DZS had a negative net margin of 6.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%. Equities analysts forecast that DZS will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DZS Company Profile

DZS Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It offers mobile transport products, including standard Ethernet/IP or multiprotocol label switching interfaces and interoperate to mobile operators that enables them to upgrade their mobile fronthaul/backhaul systems and migrate to 5G and beyond; broadband access products, which consists of switching and routing products to carriers and service providers to connect residential and business customers; and connected premises products, comprising of indoor/outdoor optical network terminal gateways.

