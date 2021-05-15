Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) by 26.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,600 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.08% of Easterly Government Properties worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 543.7% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other Easterly Government Properties news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $193,590.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,157,001.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 40,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $853,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,800,181.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,000 shares of company stock worth $1,345,930 over the last ninety days. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of DEA stock opened at $20.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.21 and a beta of 0.45. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $19.64 and a one year high of $26.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.
Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.24). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $65.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.67%.
About Easterly Government Properties
Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.
