Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Shares Sold by Beaumont Financial Partners LLC

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,676 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Eastern Bankshares worth $2,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EBC. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,505,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth $4,134,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $3,720,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Eastern Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,161,000.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Eastern Bankshares presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

Shares of EBC opened at $21.68 on Friday. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.74 and a 52-week high of $22.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.61.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Research analysts anticipate that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

