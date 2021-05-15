Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 413,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 44,286 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.10% of Eaton worth $57,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,045,205,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,809,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $697,984,000 after buying an additional 489,453 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Eaton by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,839,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $461,188,000 after buying an additional 44,686 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Eaton by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,234,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $388,606,000 after buying an additional 143,778 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Eaton by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,223,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,233,000 after buying an additional 349,100 shares during the period. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Eaton news, insider Uday Yadav sold 2,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.12, for a total value of $299,020.56. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $3,090,536.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,714.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,994 shares of company stock valued at $7,031,994. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETN opened at $148.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $59.04 billion, a PE ratio of 43.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.16. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $73.12 and a 12-month high of $149.38.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.62%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ETN. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.29.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

