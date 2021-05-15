Ebix (EBIX) to Release Earnings on Monday

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 17th.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.22. Ebix had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 17.20%. The company had revenue of $222.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Ebix’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Ebix alerts:

Shares of EBIX stock opened at $28.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $882.80 million, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 2.70. Ebix has a 1 year low of $16.53 and a 1 year high of $64.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st.

Ebix Company Profile

Ebix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides on-demand software and e-commerce services and solutions to insurance, financial, healthcare, and e-learning industries in the United States and internationally. It develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges; provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the area of customer relationship management, and front-end and back-end systems; and offers outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Ebix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ebix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.