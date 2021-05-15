ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.38.

Several research firms have recently commented on ECNCF. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of ECN Capital from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of ECN Capital from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of ECN Capital from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ECN Capital in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of ECN Capital from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ECNCF opened at $6.84 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.62. ECN Capital has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $7.13.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG – Consumer Credit Card Portfolios and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

