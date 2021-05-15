Edgeless (EDG) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $125.00

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. Over the last week, Edgeless has traded down 22.5% against the US dollar. One Edgeless coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Edgeless has a market capitalization of $948,799.69 and approximately $125.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.64 or 0.00088147 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003564 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00019911 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002067 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $539.80 or 0.01115835 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.41 or 0.00064933 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.14 or 0.00113986 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.19 or 0.00060348 BTC.

Edgeless Coin Profile

Edgeless (EDG) is a coin. It launched on February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 coins and its circulating supply is 122,146,967 coins. The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Edgeless is edgeless.io . The official message board for Edgeless is blog.edgelessgroup.io . Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Buying and Selling Edgeless

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using U.S. dollars.

