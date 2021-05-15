Edgeware (EDG) Tops One Day Volume of $896,943.00

Edgeware (CURRENCY:EDG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 15th. Edgeware has a market cap of $119.71 million and $896,943.00 worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Edgeware has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar. One Edgeware coin can now be bought for $0.0218 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.79 or 0.00088401 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00020266 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003244 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $535.39 or 0.01106038 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.49 or 0.00065063 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.27 or 0.00114169 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.49 or 0.00060912 BTC.

Edgeware (EDG) is a coin. It was first traded on December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,114,110,649 coins and its circulating supply is 5,487,782,836 coins. Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Edgeware is edgewa.re . The official message board for Edgeware is commonwealth.im/edgeware

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeware directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeware should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Edgeware using one of the exchanges listed above.

