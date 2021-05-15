Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,193 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.13% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $2,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EPC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,323,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,554,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,340,000 after buying an additional 631,664 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,439,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,345,000 after buying an additional 248,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,086,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,457,000 after buying an additional 140,718 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

EPC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Northern Trust Capital Markets upped their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Edgewell Personal Care presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.33.

Shares of NYSE:EPC opened at $43.50 on Friday. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 1 year low of $25.05 and a 1 year high of $45.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.37.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 3.47%. The firm had revenue of $519.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.98%.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

