Education Ecosystem Price Hits $0.0221 on Top Exchanges (LEDU)

Education Ecosystem (CURRENCY:LEDU) traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. One Education Ecosystem coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0221 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges. Education Ecosystem has a market cap of $5.22 million and approximately $45,734.00 worth of Education Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Education Ecosystem has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.10 or 0.00088252 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003427 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00019770 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $528.27 or 0.01107511 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.25 or 0.00065508 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.50 or 0.00114268 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.32 or 0.00061460 BTC.

Education Ecosystem Coin Profile

Education Ecosystem (LEDU) is a coin. It launched on February 8th, 2018. Education Ecosystem’s total supply is 362,983,094 coins and its circulating supply is 236,710,413 coins. The official message board for Education Ecosystem is medium.com/liveedu-ico . The Reddit community for Education Ecosystem is https://reddit.com/r/EducationEcosystem . Education Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @liveedutv and its Facebook page is accessible here . Education Ecosystem’s official website is ledu.education-ecosystem.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Education Ecosystem is a decentralized ecosystem for learning about new technologies and trying them out hands-on using free practical projects. They are like GitHub on video and are building the world's biggest learning ecosystem for developers, starting with the six topics: artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, game development, data science, cryptocurrencies, and programming. Ecosystem participants including viewers, project creators, site moderators, and API developers are rewarded with LEDU tokens for positive activities in the ecosystem. Education Token (LEDU) is an ERC20 token that lives on the Ethereum blockchain. It is used to power the Education Ecosystem and is a key component of their plan to disrupt the $306 billion professional development industry using the blockchain. Education tokens are used as payment for all financial transactions in the internal ecosystem, as well as rewards for project creators, learners, site moderators, and API ecosystem developers. “

