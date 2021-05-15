Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Bought by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 1,050.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 411,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 375,313 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned about 0.07% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $34,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $689,483,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,741,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $888,674,000 after buying an additional 2,365,014 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,783,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,987,339,000 after buying an additional 1,181,085 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 13,581,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,239,027,000 after buying an additional 895,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 4,127,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $376,592,000 after buying an additional 828,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total transaction of $5,769,853.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,073,340.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 3,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total transaction of $298,909.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,135 shares in the company, valued at $2,657,907. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 331,411 shares of company stock valued at $28,358,009. 1.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EW opened at $89.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $66.23 and a 52-week high of $98.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.46. The company has a market cap of $55.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EW shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.93.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

