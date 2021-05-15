Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,960 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,141 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,783,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,987,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,085 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 13,581,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,239,027,000 after purchasing an additional 895,789 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,741,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $888,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365,014 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth about $689,483,000. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 6,832,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $623,362,000 after purchasing an additional 816,051 shares in the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.99, for a total transaction of $657,641.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 371,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,186,578.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 3,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total value of $298,909.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,657,907. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 331,411 shares of company stock worth $28,358,009. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $89.49 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $66.23 and a one year high of $98.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.59, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.52.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.93.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

