Einsteinium Price Reaches $0.35 on Top Exchanges (EMC2)

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 15th. One Einsteinium coin can now be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000712 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Einsteinium has a market capitalization of $77.73 million and approximately $34,670.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Einsteinium has traded down 23.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Einsteinium alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001054 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $315.71 or 0.00641339 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00006891 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00009019 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000793 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00000178 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002572 BTC.

Einsteinium Coin Profile

Einsteinium (EMC2) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 221,649,686 coins. The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Einsteinium is www.emc2.foundation . The official message board for Einsteinium is www.emc2.cafe . Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Buying and Selling Einsteinium

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Einsteinium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Einsteinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Einsteinium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Einsteinium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.