Elamachain Price Up 8.1% This Week (ELAMA)

Elamachain (CURRENCY:ELAMA) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 15th. One Elamachain coin can currently be bought for $0.0225 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges. Elamachain has a market capitalization of $17.07 million and $5.92 million worth of Elamachain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Elamachain has traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Elamachain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.08 or 0.00089499 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 39.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003756 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00019910 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $564.80 or 0.01146648 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.01 or 0.00067018 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.80 or 0.00115324 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.54 or 0.00062002 BTC.

Elamachain Profile

ELAMA is a coin. It was first traded on January 29th, 2020. Elamachain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 759,407,975 coins. The official website for Elamachain is www.elamachain.io . Elamachain’s official message board is medium.com/@elamachain . Elamachain’s official Twitter account is @elamachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ELAMACHAIN is an emotional AI platform integrating blockchain technology and AI services to meet the needs of individual users and businesses in connection with the existing ecosystem. ELA Coin (ELAMA) fuels that ecosystem built on AI designed to answer human emotions, while it provides maximized utility to users of ELAMACHAIN platform. ELAMACHAIN’s ecosystem and scalability covers the territory of the “real-world” untouched by precedent blockchain projects, ranging from the application of AI services and practical – and convenient – usage of cryptocurrency in daily lives and businesses. “

Elamachain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elamachain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elamachain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elamachain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Elamachain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elamachain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.