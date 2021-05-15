Electric Vehicle Zone Trading 16.3% Lower This Week (EVZ)

Electric Vehicle Zone (CURRENCY:EVZ) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. Electric Vehicle Zone has a market cap of $30.00 million and approximately $629,249.00 worth of Electric Vehicle Zone was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Electric Vehicle Zone has traded down 16.3% against the US dollar. One Electric Vehicle Zone coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0678 or 0.00000140 BTC on exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003052 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.93 or 0.00095178 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $261.70 or 0.00542284 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $113.41 or 0.00235003 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00005172 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $568.48 or 0.01177984 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $585.72 or 0.01213695 BTC.

Electric Vehicle Zone’s total supply is 8,420,257,832 coins and its circulating supply is 442,733,056 coins. Electric Vehicle Zone’s official website is www.evzlife.com . Electric Vehicle Zone’s official message board is blog.naver.com/zin_life

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electric Vehicle Zone directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electric Vehicle Zone should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electric Vehicle Zone using one of the exchanges listed above.

