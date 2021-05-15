Electrify.Asia One Day Trading Volume Reaches $85,668.00 (ELEC)

Electrify.Asia (CURRENCY:ELEC) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. Over the last week, Electrify.Asia has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Electrify.Asia coin can currently be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Electrify.Asia has a market cap of $2.12 million and approximately $85,668.00 worth of Electrify.Asia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Electrify.Asia alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.98 or 0.00089166 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 28.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003830 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00019804 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $542.06 or 0.01124441 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.51 or 0.00065358 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.85 or 0.00113773 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.17 or 0.00060510 BTC.

Electrify.Asia Coin Profile

ELEC is a coin. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2018. Electrify.Asia’s total supply is 749,999,945 coins and its circulating supply is 529,591,779 coins. Electrify.Asia’s official Twitter account is @electrifyasia . Electrify.Asia’s official website is electrify.asia . Electrify.Asia’s official message board is medium.com/electrifyasia . The Reddit community for Electrify.Asia is /r/electrify and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrify.Asia is an electricity marketplace for Asian territories, mainly the southwest region and is addressing the need for transparency and security in the consumption of energy. Electrify.Asia uses the blockchain and smart contracts to sell energy and has transacted more than 30GWh of electricity for commercial and industrial customers since March 2017 using their token ELEC. The ELEC token is an ERC20 compliant asset in the Ethereum blockchain and is used within their marketplace to transact energy. “

Electrify.Asia Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrify.Asia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electrify.Asia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electrify.Asia using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Electrify.Asia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electrify.Asia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.