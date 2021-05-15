Electroneum Market Capitalization Achieves $277.16 Million (ETN)

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 15th. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for about $0.0155 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges. Electroneum has a market cap of $277.16 million and $999,017.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Electroneum has traded 27.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Beldex (BDX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000110 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 49.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000020 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

Electroneum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,863,793,209 coins. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETN is a store of value that can be used to purchase everyday items, from bread and milk to mobile phone top-ups. When used in conjunction with the Electroneum mobile application, users can transfer ETN to anyone in an instant, either in person or remotely. “

Buying and Selling Electroneum

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

