Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Acquired by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,517 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $2,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Electronic Arts by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,561 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in Electronic Arts by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in Electronic Arts by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 3,462 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,868 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.9% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,477 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

EA opened at $138.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.06. The firm has a market cap of $39.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.87, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.15 and a twelve month high of $150.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.29%.

In other news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.07, for a total value of $145,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.84, for a total transaction of $107,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,710 shares of company stock worth $2,749,962 over the last quarter. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $133.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.54.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

