Electronic Systems Technology (OTCMKTS:ELST) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.41

Electronic Systems Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELST)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.41 and traded as high as $0.45. Electronic Systems Technology shares last traded at $0.45, with a volume of 4,500 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 10.61, a current ratio of 19.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.41 and its 200-day moving average is $0.33.

Electronic Systems Technology (OTCMKTS:ELST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter. Electronic Systems Technology had a negative net margin of 43.43% and a negative return on equity of 26.85%.

Electronic Systems Technology, Inc, doing business as ESTeem Wireless Modems, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets industrial wireless products and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's ESTeem industrial wireless products provide communication links between computer networks, network enabled devices, and mobile devices without cables.

