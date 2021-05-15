Ellaism Trading Down 5.7% Over Last Week (ELLA)

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 15th. One Ellaism coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Ellaism has a total market capitalization of $199,657.06 and approximately $56.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ellaism has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,905.89 or 0.07901603 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.39 or 0.00209166 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 95.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Ellaism

Ellaism (CRYPTO:ELLA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 44,871,271 coins and its circulating supply is 44,819,940 coins. Ellaism’s official message board is board.ellaism.io . Ellaism’s official website is ellaism.org . The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ellaism is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Ellaism is using a combination of ETC and ETH code and intends to use exclusively proof of work to secure the blockchain. It benefits from a zero pre-mine and has no mandatory developer fees with all support and development donated freely by the community. “

Buying and Selling Ellaism

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ellaism should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ellaism using one of the exchanges listed above.

