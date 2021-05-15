Ellipsis (EPS) Market Capitalization Tops $203.91 Million

Ellipsis (CURRENCY:EPS) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 15th. During the last seven days, Ellipsis has traded 30.4% lower against the US dollar. One Ellipsis coin can now be purchased for $1.69 or 0.00003478 BTC on major exchanges. Ellipsis has a market capitalization of $203.91 million and $29.27 million worth of Ellipsis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.57 or 0.00089439 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 33.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003574 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00019943 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $554.92 or 0.01139136 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.78 or 0.00067282 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.20 or 0.00115371 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.18 or 0.00061953 BTC.

Ellipsis Profile

Ellipsis is a coin. Its launch date was August 28th, 2020. Ellipsis’ total supply is 295,403,424 coins and its circulating supply is 120,353,298 coins. Ellipsis’ official Twitter account is @EpanusToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Epanus is a decentralized token, based on the Ethereum encryption technology, which can be used as value reserve. Convenient when it comes to small daily transactions, and better in terms of value retention in the medium and long term. Through Cloud Mining technology, where the mining happens in the “cloud” through a remote datacenter with incredible shared processing power, it provides the users with the option of mining tokens without having to worry about hardware management. “

Ellipsis Coin Trading

