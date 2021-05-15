Elrond Price Tops $158.78 (EGLD)

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 15th. One Elrond coin can now be purchased for $158.78 or 0.00333060 BTC on major exchanges. Elrond has a market cap of $2.77 billion and approximately $122.09 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Elrond has traded down 15.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.20 or 0.00075939 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002957 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00012756 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00030506 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00010903 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003525 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00005849 BTC.

Elrond Profile

EGLD uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 21,710,344 coins and its circulating supply is 17,462,837 coins. The official website for Elrond is elrond.com . The official message board for Elrond is medium.com/elrondnetwork . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Buying and Selling Elrond

