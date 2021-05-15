ELYSIA 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.75 Million (EL)

ELYSIA (CURRENCY:EL) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 15th. In the last week, ELYSIA has traded 25.5% lower against the dollar. One ELYSIA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0118 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ELYSIA has a market capitalization of $32.98 million and $1.75 million worth of ELYSIA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.78 or 0.00088908 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003278 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00019883 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $540.70 or 0.01123596 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.49 or 0.00065441 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.30 or 0.00114920 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.49 or 0.00061286 BTC.

About ELYSIA

EL is a coin. ELYSIA’s total supply is 6,889,477,072 coins and its circulating supply is 2,784,021,222 coins. The official message board for ELYSIA is medium.com/@support_83096 . ELYSIA’s official website is elysia.kr . ELYSIA’s official Twitter account is @Elysia_HQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysia is a P2P digital marketplace connecting real estate buyers and sellers worldwide. The project aims to help real estate developers issue and list ‘real estate tokens’ onto its white-label platform so that buyers can search and compare for real estate investment opportunities. Tokens offered at Elysia platform represent 1) ownership of the real estate asset, 2) equity in a legal structure that owns the asset, 3) an interest in debt secured by the real estate and 4) stream of income based on cash flows from the asset. The Elysia token (EL) is used for transactions such as ecosystem participation registration requirements, real estate token transaction fees, transaction fees for real estate tokens, portfolio commodity investment fees and is a means of payment for the transfer of value to all participants in the Elysia ecosystem.”

