Elysian (ELY) Market Cap Tops $352,203.75

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded 17.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. One Elysian coin can now be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Elysian has a total market cap of $352,203.75 and approximately $2.12 million worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Elysian has traded 35.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Elysian alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.77 or 0.00087845 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003654 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00019630 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $518.54 or 0.01090417 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.02 or 0.00065233 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.02 or 0.00113586 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Elysian Profile

Elysian (ELY) is a coin. Its launch date was June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 coins. Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here . Elysian’s official message board is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely . The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Elysian is elycoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysian is a decentralized E-commerce platform that builds websites on the blockchain for E-commerce merchants. The platform improves security by storing data across a distributed private network using Ethereum's private side-chain for Proof-of-Authority consensus. In addition, the platform creates enhanced user experience through the implementation of Artificial Intelligence for virtual assistance and simple website navigation, and Virtual Reality to promote increased user engagement to lower bounce rates in E-commerce. “

Buying and Selling Elysian

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elysian should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elysian using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Elysian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elysian and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.