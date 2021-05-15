Emercoin (EMC) Price Up 38.4% This Week

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 15th. One Emercoin coin can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000583 BTC on popular exchanges. Emercoin has a total market cap of $13.39 million and approximately $84,866.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Emercoin has traded 38.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Internet of People (IOP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded down 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000101 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00011265 BTC.

Emercoin Profile

EMC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 47,430,798 coins. The official website for Emercoin is emercoin.com . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Emercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Emercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

