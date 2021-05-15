Empty Set Dollar Price Hits $0.11 on Top Exchanges (ESD)

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. One Empty Set Dollar coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000231 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Empty Set Dollar has traded 24.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Empty Set Dollar has a market cap of $49.31 million and approximately $125,569.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003016 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.39 or 0.00094845 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $255.82 or 0.00534607 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.86 or 0.00233759 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00005175 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $563.87 or 0.01178370 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $583.99 or 0.01220409 BTC.

About Empty Set Dollar

Empty Set Dollar was first traded on August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. Empty Set Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@0xans . Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

Buying and Selling Empty Set Dollar

