Endor Protocol Achieves Market Cap of $69.01 Million (EDR)

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 15th. Over the last seven days, Endor Protocol has traded down 16.1% against the US dollar. One Endor Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0470 or 0.00000097 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Endor Protocol has a market cap of $69.01 million and $655,644.00 worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $348.72 or 0.00723005 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00005585 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000026 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003429 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.40 or 0.00172917 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00018180 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00005380 BTC.

Endor Protocol Profile

Endor Protocol (EDR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,045,298 coins. Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . Endor Protocol’s official website is www.endor.com . The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

Buying and Selling Endor Protocol

