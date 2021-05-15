Energycoin 24 Hour Volume Hits $5.00 (ENRG)

Energycoin (CURRENCY:ENRG) traded 42.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. In the last week, Energycoin has traded down 44% against the US dollar. One Energycoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Energycoin has a total market cap of $87,976.06 and approximately $5.00 worth of Energycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.69 or 0.00066137 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00042599 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002855 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00013922 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005054 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00007464 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Energycoin Profile

ENRG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2014. Energycoin’s total supply is 122,325,446 coins. Energycoin’s official Twitter account is @energycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Energycoin’s official website is energycoin.eu . The Reddit community for Energycoin is /r/energycoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EnergyCoin (ENRG) is a pure PoS scrypt altcoin with an initial distribution of 110000000 coins going to the 2000 members of the community. The PoS annualised rates drop by 2% per year from 10% to 2% in year 5 – thereafter at year six there is a fixed interest rate of 1% per annum. There is a thirty second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. “

Buying and Selling Energycoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

