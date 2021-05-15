EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.24 Per Share

Equities analysts expect EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) to announce $1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for EnPro Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.28. EnPro Industries posted earnings per share of $0.54 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 129.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that EnPro Industries will report full-year earnings of $4.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.84 to $5.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.31 to $5.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for EnPro Industries.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $279.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.90 million. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 4.83%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NPO. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of EnPro Industries from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of EnPro Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NPO stock traded up $1.39 on Friday, hitting $95.59. The stock had a trading volume of 48,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,772. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.11 and its 200-day moving average is $78.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.36. EnPro Industries has a 52-week low of $39.91 and a 52-week high of $96.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.30%.

In related news, Director John Humphrey acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $83.37 per share, with a total value of $208,425.00. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NPO. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 116,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,608,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of EnPro Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of EnPro Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

About EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

