EnterCoin Price Hits $0.0349 on Major Exchanges (ENTRC)

EnterCoin (CURRENCY:ENTRC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. EnterCoin has a total market capitalization of $198,614.02 and $321.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, EnterCoin has traded up 3% against the dollar. One EnterCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0349 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EnterCoin Coin Profile

EnterCoin (CRYPTO:ENTRC) is a coin. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,696,850 coins. The official website for EnterCoin is entercoin.net . EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EnterCoin was built as an alternative payment solution for the financially excluded communities. Entercoin claims to be one of the first tokens that can be used as an alternative currency for regulated peer to peer transactions in the Middle East, North Africa and South-East Asia. ENTRC is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum blockchain. “

EnterCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EnterCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EnterCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EnterCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

