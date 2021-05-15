Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,748 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Entergy were worth $5,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Entergy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Entergy in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in Entergy in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ETR shares. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded Entergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho increased their target price on Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Entergy from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.73.

In other Entergy news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $1,760,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total value of $187,845.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,941 shares of company stock worth $2,149,838. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $107.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.45. Entergy Co. has a 52-week low of $85.78 and a 52-week high of $113.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.30. Entergy had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. Entergy’s payout ratio is 70.37%.

About Entergy

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

