Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.12 Billion

Analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) will announce $7.12 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Enterprise Products Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.74 billion and the lowest is $6.50 billion. Enterprise Products Partners posted sales of $5.75 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners will report full-year sales of $30.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $27.46 billion to $33.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $31.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $28.43 billion to $34.25 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Enterprise Products Partners.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.98 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 16.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS.

EPD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,838 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,109 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 2,684 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 12,602 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 5,150 shares during the period. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 197,158 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after acquiring an additional 21,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Folios Inc grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 179,694 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,520,000 after acquiring an additional 15,471 shares during the period. 30.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $23.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $52.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.27. Enterprise Products Partners has a 12 month low of $14.90 and a 12 month high of $24.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.53%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.72%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

