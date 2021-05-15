Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 139,142 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,829,433 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,142 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Raytheon Technologies worth $141,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 12,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 74,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,352,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. now owns 6,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 268.8% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,635,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

In related news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $1,625,731.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,221 shares in the company, valued at $5,131,365.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.73.

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $85.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.89. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $51.66 and a 1 year high of $87.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The business’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.