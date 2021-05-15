Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,559,130 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 31.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,538,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,559,130 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Bank of America worth $252,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 47,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 37,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 43,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 81,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 9,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 203,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. UBS Group set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.26.

BAC opened at $42.36 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $21.23 and a 12-month high of $42.94. The stock has a market cap of $363.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.89 and a 200-day moving average of $33.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

