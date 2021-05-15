Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 26,686 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,553 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,686 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $403,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,504.76.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,278.38 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,339.00 and a one year high of $2,431.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2,242.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,958.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

