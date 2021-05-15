Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 38,360 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 359,112 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 38,360 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of BlackRock worth $270,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.4% in the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 941 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 1.1% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 0.8% during the first quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 3.7% during the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 394 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 336 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $856.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $130.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $806.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $730.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $490.52 and a twelve month high of $880.80.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BLK. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Argus lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $886.08.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total value of $27,421,004.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total transaction of $485,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,409 shares of company stock valued at $32,875,775. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.