Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 39,168 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,633,759 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,168 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.61% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $260,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,626,000. NovaPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,467,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 142,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,755,000 after buying an additional 12,335 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 144,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,969,000 after purchasing an additional 5,959 shares during the period.

Shares of IWN opened at $165.15 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $81.45 and a one year high of $170.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $161.69 and a 200 day moving average of $143.70.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

