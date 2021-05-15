Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 46,968 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,716,234 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 46,968 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of AT&T worth $142,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of T. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

T has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.43.

T stock opened at $32.24 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $33.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

