Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 601,653 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 28.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,697,191 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 601,653 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Unilever worth $150,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UL. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Unilever by 13,019.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,772,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,090,000 after buying an additional 18,629,110 shares during the period. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC bought a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at $673,353,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at $364,824,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Unilever by 199.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,530,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,208,000 after buying an additional 4,351,317 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Unilever by 208.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,269,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,718,000 after buying an additional 2,887,678 shares during the period.

UL opened at $60.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.86. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $50.23 and a twelve month high of $63.89. The firm has a market cap of $159.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.5159 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.33%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unilever presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

