Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 711,944 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,446,648 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 711,944 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Comcast worth $240,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 850,725 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $44,578,000 after buying an additional 3,924 shares during the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. raised its position in Comcast by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 720,634 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $37,761,000 after acquiring an additional 22,776 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Comcast by 111.6% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 491,417 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,750,000 after acquiring an additional 259,228 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Comcast by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,183,209 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $114,398,000 after acquiring an additional 465,306 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4,551.5% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 77,680 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,069,000 after buying an additional 76,010 shares in the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast stock opened at $58.68 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $34.85 and a twelve month high of $59.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Comcast in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen upgraded Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Benchmark upped their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Comcast from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.75.

In related news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $233,319.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,335.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.